Lexy Panterra Rocks Sheer Netted Bikini Top With PVC Chaps For ‘Rockstar’ Music Video Look

Lexy Panterra took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The entertainer dropped a music video for her song “Rockstar” and is using the social media platform to promote the release.

Panterra stunned in a sheer netted flesh-colored bikini top that helped expose another bikini top, which was black, underneath. She paired the ensemble with black underwear and fishnet tights. To complete the outfit, she wore red PVC chaps that featured popper buttons going down the side and sneakers. Panterra accessorized herself with multiple rings, bracelets, hoop earrings, a nose ring, and a necklace featuring an “Alexis” pendant. She kept her nails short and showed off the tattoo inked on the side of her body. Panterra styled her long, wavy dark hair up in a ponytail with a full fringe.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured on set with her tongue poking out. Panterra gazed directly at the camera lens with a fun expression and sported a rock-on sign with her right hand.

In the next slide, the brunette beauty was seemingly getting her lips applied with red lipstick from someone in her team. Panterra looked fierce within the snap and pushed her locks over her right shoulder.

In the third frame, the rapper was snapped in a group pic on an outdoor basketball court and stood in between her female dancers. Panterra gave fans a view from behind and rocked an over-the-shoulder pose.

In the fourth and final photo, she posted another image of her getting glammed-up.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 110 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“You look amazing,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re such a bad a**,” another person shared.

“Wow wow wow,” remarked a third fan.

“You are so beautiful Lexy,” a fourth admirer commented.

Click here to watch Panterra’s video for “Rockstar” on her official YouTube channel.

The song is taken from her debut studio album, Baddie Vibez. In an interview with Flaunt, she explained that it is her “first attempt at a rap album.”

“I’m not going to say it’s my best, but I gave in what I gave in for sure and it’s only going to get better,” Panterra expressed.