Anna Nystrom Slays In High-Waisted Black Leather Pants & A Cropped Top

Anna Nystrom took to Instagram on Thursday to share a titillating snapshot with her 8.4 million followers. She sizzled in an all-black ensemble and people immediately flocked to the comments section to praise her in response to it.

The Swedish beauty noted that she combined pieces from the brands Zara and Urban Outfitters for this shot. She paired a flirty crop top with leather pants and the results were fantastic.

The pants were high-waisted and formfitting. A button closure rested right over Anna’s navel and the material clung to her curvy hips and thighs.

The top had long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The garment was fitted through the torso and the sleeves were loose and roomy. A bow was tied in the front and she added a delicate gold chain that had a circular pendant on it around her neck.

The neckline rested low enough across Anna’s chest to reveal a hint of her busty assets. A touch of her taut tummy could be seen in the small gap between the top and pants as well.

Anna wore her long blond tresses with a middle part. The loose waves gently framed her face and tumbled over her shoulders and alongside her chest.

She raised one hand up near her face and the other grazed her waistline. The blonde bombshell looked directly at the camera with a serious look of concentration on her face.

The photo was cropped just below Anna’s knees. The background was a plain and simple one, with just a dark-colored curtain along the wall. The dark ensemble and subdued background served to showcase Anna’s flawless features and she exuded both beauty and confidence.

“such a pretty look,” one fan noted.

“Looking fab,” another person wrote.

At least a few of Anna’s followers noted that it’s somewhat unusual for her to wear dark colors like this. Earlier this month, she did choose something that was similar though. In fact, she even incorporated slacks that looked like they might have been the same ones featured here.

Anna also wore a camisole and jeans in a different recent post, and that was truly a change of pace for the hottie. That snapshot was a major hit with the Swedish beauty’s fans and it received more than 93,000 likes.

This new shot quickly generated a lot of buzz with the model’s fans as well. More than 27,000 likes and 300 comments poured in during the first hour after Anna had initially shared it.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” a third user raved.

“Stunning, Anna love your photos, always!” someone else detailed.