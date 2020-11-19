Karina Ramos Showcases Her Insanely Hot Body In Tiny Bikini

Costa Rican hottie Karina Ramos heated up her Instagram page Thursday when she shared a video that saw her looking smoking hot in an animal-print bikini that put her fabulous curves on display.

Karina’s body looked like it was made too fit the two-pice number. Her ample chest filled out the triangle-shaped cups. The bottoms had a low front with sides pulled high on her hips. They featured braided details on the sides, and they also had belts attached, two of which were thin gold link chains that draped across her lower abdomen. The back was also cheeky, showing off her pert booty.

In the caption, Karina wrote that she was in Dubai for the photo shoot while indicating that it the sun was setting during filming. She was on a sidewalk and a condominium was situated on several yards behind her, and the sky was clear.

The clip began by showing Karina from the front as she sashayed toward the camera in slow motion. The frame captured her entire body, revealing that she was barefoot. It also gave her admirers a nice look at all of her feminine curves and she put one leg in front of the other. She ran her hands through her hair just before the video jumped to another scene that captured her from a closer angle as she turned to the side while she gazed at the lens. Her long hair fell in loose waves down her back.

The camera panned up her body as he peered over her shoulder. The pose showed off her ample bustline and pert booty. Her toned thighs and flat abs were also on display. Karina smiled while she ran her hand through her hair. With one hip cocked to the side, she flaunted her derrière while she ave the lens a sultry look. Other clips featured the popular influencer turning to show off her fit physique and giving her followers a peek at her backside.

Karina’s online audience seemed to be impressed with the clip, and many took to the comments section to compliment her.

“Beautiful body!!!”gushed one admirer with several flame emoji.

“Wow stunning so beautiful,” a second Instagram user wrote, adding a rd heart and two rose emoji.

Karina bared considerably more skin in a post she shared just a few days ago. In the sultry snap, the brunette beauty was topless while she struck a sexy pose on the beach. She held her hands over her breasts while she flaunted her chiseled abs and toned legs.