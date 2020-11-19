‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Tries A Salad That Reportedly Puts Women In Labor In New IG Snap

Counting On star Jinger Duggar posed for a photo taken by her husband Jeremy Vuolo as she was about to enjoy a salad that is reportedly well-known for helping women go into labor. The reality television star is ready to give birth to her second daughter, who will join older sister Felicity.

Jinger was photographed at Caioti Pizza Cafe, which is located in Studio City, California. She looked stunning as she posed in front of a chalkboard with the names of all the babies who were born after their mothers reportedly went into labor after eating the infamous bowl of greens. Large letters spelled out “Salad Babies” on the board. In front of the wall were several pendant lights with golden-toned bulbs. A dark wood-trimmed wall was underneath the massive sign as were several high chairs stacked to its right side.

Jinger wore a light blue dress. She cradled her belly with both hands. Atop the dress, she wore a long, oatmeal-colored sweater. She finished her look with ankle-height brown boots that featured a chunky heel. She wore a blue bandana as a mask over her face. Her light brown hair was tied casually at the nape of her neck.

The eatery has served up this delicious mix of greens to mothers-to-be for around 30 years, reported the website What to Expect. Its ingredients include Romaine lettuce, watercress, walnuts, and pasteurized Gorgonzola cheese. Apparently, it is the dressing that does the trick but that is a family secret.

Just three days prior, Jeremy posted a picture of himself and his beautiful wife. Jinger positively glowed in the snap seen here. She looked lovely in a floral outfit. Jinger leaned into her handsome husband, who donned a blue pinstriped dress shirt and topped it with a tweed, cranberry-colored suit jacket.

Fans of the couple were hopeful that the healthy meal would do the trick and that it would help Jinger go into labor.

They shared their reactions to the post in its comments section.

“I had a friend try this! Hope it works for you!” wrote one fan.

“My husband got it for me in September. He wanted to meet that baby!!! Not sure if it helped but it was delicious 🙂 Good luck!” noted a second follower.

“And if that doesn’t work, eat an entire pineapple! I heard that helps too!” penned a third Instagram user.

“Wow!! That’s a powerful bowl of greens! Praying everything goes smoothly. I didn’t realize you were so close to the end,” commented a fourth fan.