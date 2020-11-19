Jennifer Aniston, 51, Defies Age In A Sports Bra & Yoga Pants For Partnership With Vital Proteins

Jennifer Aniston’s new partnership with Vital Proteins has her fans buzzing for more reasons than just one. Yesterday, the actress took to Instagram to share a post, revealing that she is teaming up with the popular brand and assuming the Chief Creative Officer role.

“Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly… so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it,” the actress wrote. “I’ve always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out – and I’m so happy to share the importance of collagen. #StayVital More on THIS soon!”

The Daily Mail shared a few behind-the-scenes peeks at the new campaign, which captured Aniston showing off her incredible figure. According to the report, the actress will be the face of the brand’s upcoming December spread.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

One of the images that were shared saw the Friends star taking a jog outside. The background of the image was out of focus, ensuring that Aniston was the focal point of the shot. It looked to be a beautiful day and an abundance of sunlight spilled over her shoulders.

Aniston rocked a green sports bra with a scooping neckline that showed a tease of cleavage. It had a thin set of straps that were snug on her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms and biceps in full view. Its bottom band was tight on her ribs, and its short cut flaunted her impressive abs. Aniston teamed the look with a pair of high-waisted leggings that stretched over her navel, accentuating her tiny waist and killer curves.

She pulled her long locks back in a high and flirty ponytail with a few loose pieces escaping around the frame of her face. Aniston also added a pair of dainty gold earrings, providing her look with just the proper amount of bling. Another photo saw her rocking the same skimpy outfit as she did yoga poses on a mat.

A third photo included by the outlet captured Aniston in a similar outfit that was equally hot. In that particular shot, Aniston rocked a white sports bra with a matching tank top over it. She wore the front of the tank tied near the bottom band of her bra, leaving her sculpted abs in full view. The A-lister also sported a pair of high-waisted pants on her lower half that perfectly suited her slender frame. Aniston tilted her head toward the sky, gathering her long locks in both hands.

The Vital Proteins Instagram page has also shared a few posts to welcome Aniston to the team.