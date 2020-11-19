WWE Rumors: NXT Superstar Has Reportedly Been Called Up To The Main Roster

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, NXT superstar Rhea Ripley is reportedly set to receive a WWE main roster call-up.

The Australian superstar failed to capture the NXT Women’s Championship from Io Shirai on the latest episode of the black-and-gold brand’s weekly show. Meltzer stated that the result indicated that Ripley is on the way up.

It’s also worth noting that Shirai defeated Ripley in a clean fashion. Top performers losing in this manner is usually a sign that their NXT tenures are over. Ripley reportedly took the loss to make the champion look stronger, in turn further establishing Shirai as a top star in the process.

Ripley has a storied history on the black-and-gold brand. Despite only joining the company in 2018, she has won the Women’s titles in NXT and its British offshoot.

The superstar even competed against Charlotte Flair at this year’s WrestleMania, suggesting that the company has big plans for her. It’s rare for talents from WWE’s developmental brand to compete on main roster pay-per-views, let alone the biggest one of the year.

According to Triple H, by way of Fightful, Ripley has what it takes to become one of the biggest stars in the promotion. Her move to the main roster could be the start of her purported road to the big leagues.

“It’s one thing to say somebody is good today. It’s one thing to say where they will be tomorrow. If I had to be a betting man and lay money down and look across the board of everybody in this industry three years from now, five years from now, what is the layout at the top? [points to Rhea Ripley] Number one.”

As documented by Wrestle Zone, Ripley suffered an injury during the competitive bout. She was on the receiving end of a nasty cut to the ear, which resulted in her bleeding during the match.

It’s currently unknown when Ripley will jump ship to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. However, the timing of last night’s loss is interesting, as Survivor Series is coming up this weekend.

While Ripley looks set to join Raw or SmackDown, some other performers are reportedly set to return to NXT in the near future — if they haven’t been sent back already.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, two underutilized Raw superstars who recently joined from NXT could be getting sent back to their old stomping grounds to develop further.