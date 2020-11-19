Yaslen Clemente Dances In Skimpy Light Blue Bikini For Sizzling Bang Energy Video

Social media influencer Yaslen Clemente stunned thousands of Instagram users on Thursday, November 19, when she shared a sizzling new video with her 2.4 million followers.

The 23-year-old fitness trainer was captured indoors for the footage, which was paired to the reggaeton song “Azul” by J. Balvin. Yaslen stole the show as she situated herself directly in front of the camera and switched between a number of sexy movements.

In the beginning of the clip, she adjusted her bottoms with both hands while she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera. She then busted out some dance moves that showed her swinging her hips from side to side. Yaslen further flipped her locks and enjoyed a can of Bang Energy.

The model gave off both sultry and happy vibes as she alternated between pouting and smiling widely throughout the reel. She rocked her locks in their signature style — natural-looking curls that cascaded around her shoulders. Her nails were slightly long and manicured, complete with a vibrant white polish.

She showed off her famous assets in a light blue bikini top that featured two thin straps and a bandeau-style body. The garment tightly wrapped around her chest while its low-cut front gave way to a massive view of cleavage. The set’s matching skimpy bottoms were designed with a high-rise cut that highlighted her curvaceous hips, pert backside, and slim waist.

Yaslen accessorized the beachside look with two necklaces.

In the post’s caption, the model promoted Bang Energy, particularly their new key lime pie flavor. She also provided her multitude of followers with a discount code before tagging the company and the CEO’s Instagram handles.

Thursday’s content was met with a great deal of attention and enthusiasm from social media users, amassing more than 22,000 likes and 124,000 views since going live just a few hours ago. More than 200 followers also relayed their positive thoughts on the model for her form, looks, and bathing suit in the comments section.

“You are so gorgeous,” one individual wrote.

“VERY VERY HOT WOW,” chimed in another admirer, adding several red-heart and fire emoji to the compliment.

“Every single bikini looks so good on you,” a third fan declared.

“My girl, wow, so beautiful,” a fourth person added, filling their comment with heart-eye emoji.

Yaslen has shared plenty of smoking-hot content to her Instagram account this week. On November 17, she shared a photo in which she wore a cross-tied crop top and skintight denim jeans that sent fans into a frenzy.