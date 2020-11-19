Shania Twain Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Ripped Tank Top For ‘Up!’ Anniversary Post

Shania Twain took to Twitter to celebrate the 18th anniversary of her hugely-successful album Up! The country singer rose to fame in the 1990s and still remains a household name around the world.

For her most recent tweet, the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” hitmaker attached two snapshots of herself from the album’s photoshoot.

Twain stunned in a white tank top that featured small rips across the front. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She paired the attire with what appeared to be a white skirt. The Grammy Award winner styled her wavy brunette hair down and showed off her natural beauty. Twain kept her nails short for the occasion and was seemingly going for a minimalistic look.

In the first shot, the music icon raised both arms above her head and gazed directly at the camera lens with a radiant smile. Twain posed in front of a plain white backdrop and was snapped from the thighs-up. She let her locks drape in front of her shoulders while showcasing her pearly whites.

In the second pic, Twain placed one hand on her stomach while she was caught laughing. She let her left strap hang off her shoulder and tilted her head to the side slightly for the happy snap.

Happy Birthday Up! ???? 18 years of going up up up! ???? Favourite song? pic.twitter.com/4qvlo7LZK2 — Shania Twain ???? (@ShaniaTwain) November 19, 2020

For her caption, Twain wished Up! a happy 18th birthday and asked fans what their favorite song from the record was.

“I owe Up! a lot. It was my twin sister & I’s very first concert when we were 10-years-old. The album stayed permanently in our CD player until the release of your Greatest Hits album. Thank you for the memories, then and now!” one user tweeted.

“I became your fan at the time of this album and it is even difficult to choose a favorite song, but Forever And For Always I sing at the top of my lungs with my mother, so at the moment I’m going to choose this. this is my favorite album and I am forever grateful for it,” another person shared in a tweet.

According to Billboard, Twain’s Up! album peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, becoming her first chart-topper on that specific chart. It spent 93 weeks on the chart and included the hit singles “I’m Gonna Getcha Good,” “Forever and for Always,” and “She’s Not Just a Pretty Face.”

Twain is no stranger to celebrating her back catalog. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she performed her ’90s single “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” in a local museum filled with wax figures for this year’s Country Music Television Awards.