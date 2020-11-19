Alexa Collins Goes Braless Underneath A Leather Jacket While Wearing Unbuttoned Jeans

Alexa Collins took to Instagram to show off her fit figure in another racy outfit that left little to the imagination. The November 19 upload included three images that saw Alexa clad in the same revealing look.

The first image in the set captured Alexa posed in the center of the frame. She leaned her shoulder against a wall and draped her arms near her sides. Alexa gazed into the camera with her lips slightly parted, meeting the lens with an alluring stare. She flaunted her fit figure in a sexy outfit and reminded her audience that it was “that time of the year again” in her caption. She also made sure to tag her photographer.

She looked smoking hot in a brown leather jacket with padded shoulders that gave the look an edgy vibe. It had a few silver zippers and a belt in the front that the model wore undone. Alexa went braless underneath the jacket, wearing it unzipped to show off her trim tummy and a tease of cleavage.

The lower portion of her attire was just as hot and Alexa rocked a pair of light-wash jeans. Only a tease of the garment was able to be seen because of the way that the photo was cropped. She wore the front of the pants unbuttoned, exposing plenty of skin for her adoring fans. Alexa styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part and loose curls that spilled over her shoulder and back.

The second image in the series was snapped at an up-close and personal angle. The model ran one hand through her silky blond tresses and gazed into the camera with a sultry gaze. She wore the jacket open again, flaunting her bronze cleavage.

In the last picture, Alexa had a smile on her face, tucking one hand into the back pocket of her pants and grabbing the frame of the door with the opposite.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on Alexa’s page for a short time but it’s accrued more than 16,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Most Instagrammers commented on the racy look while a few more struggled to find the right words, opting to use emoji instead.

“Beautiful time of year. You are stunning,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Hiii Beautiful Please reply me,” a second fan begged.

“Beautiful your smile wow way to gorgeous Alexa,” a third chimed in, adding a set of smiley faces.

“That’s probably the sexiest picture you’ve taken,” one more complimented.