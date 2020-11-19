‘DWTS’ Judge Derek Hough Gyrates While Doing Laundry In Hilarious IG Video

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough gyrated while doing the wash in a hilarious new Instagram video. The clip, which showed the handsome hoofer as he hung laundry, has been viewed over 549,000 times thus far by Derek’s 2.8 million followers.

The video was shot outside. Derek wore a pink shirt, which was left unbuttoned and exposed his toned chest. The sleeves were pushed up above his elbows. He paired the shirt with light-wash blue jeans. He was seen next to a clothesline, where he hung up one sock before stepping away and heading toward the laundry basket, which he picked up and carried off-camera.

In the background, Ginuwine’s “Pony” played as the soundtrack.

Derek then stood behind an ironing board, and as he pulled the iron back and forth, he rolled his hips in the same motion. He made direct eye contact with the camera, never cracking a smile. The video then switched so that fans could get a better look at the handsome pro dancer without the board in the way.

Derek held the white basket and thrust his hips toward it. He then folded the remaining clothes and walked away with the basket under his left arm, the sexy film concluded. People Magazine readers recently voted Derek as one of its sexiest reality show judges, where he was listed along with Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Paul Hollywood.

There was an outtake at the end of the clip where Derek broke the container and laughed, cursing to the camera.

In the caption, Derek wrote that he provided a candid moment of him completing a mundane task. His girlfriend, Haley Erbert, responded that she wished Derek would do a load of laundry.

Several of his past and present Dancing with the Stars pro pals also commented.

Mark Ballas, who is also Derek’s best friend, noted that he could not unsee the clip, while Lindsay Arnold added that she laughed out loud when the basket broke.

His sister, Julianne Hough, added some laughing emoji as her remarks, while Cheryl Burke called the film “amazing.”

Fans appeared to be in agreement with their comments.

“Can I get that in a 2021 calendar please?” penned one fan.

“Omg, I can’t!! The serious set up for this has me crying, too funny,” wrote a second follower.

“This is literally us when we watch magic men. Body rolls all around!” said a third Instagram user.

“That basket breaking is my favorite,” joked a fourth viewer.