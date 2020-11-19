Chanel West Coast Spreads Legs In Red Leather Panties And Open Trench Coat

Chanel West Coast is showing off her impressive physique to her 3.5 million Instagram followers. The Ridiculousness star shared three new posts to her timeline on November 18 and 19, which highlighted a specific look from her new “Heaven’s Calling” music video.

In all three uploads, Chanel sported the same red leather trench coat, which she paired with matching gloves and panties of the same fabric. She also wore a semi-sheer black bra under the jacket, but nothing else, which left her torso exposed. Chanel added gold strappy heels to the sexy look, which had a square toe.

The “Sharon Stoned” singer wore her brunette locks down and in loose waves that fell both in front and behind her shoulders. She also sported rectangular framed sunglasses and gold earrings.

Chanel spread her legs in one of the photos, in a pose that gained a lot of attention from her followers. She left her arms out of her trench coat and left it hanging off her shoulders. The songwriter let one arm fall down by her crotch and held the other up just under her chin. She exhaled smoke when the photo was snapped, which created a cloud above her head.

Chanel sat in front of stained-glass windows for the snapshots, looking like a boss. She also posted a similar image but in black-and-white.

The rapper spread her legs in a separate Instagram post as well, where she kicked her leg up and propped it against a wall. Her long legs were bare and shined in the photo. She sported the same trench coat, which covered up the rest of her body, keeping her long limbs as the star of the show.

In the caption for all three uploads, Chanel reminded her followers that her new music video was out. She also asked fans which picture they preferred, and if the black-and-white photos looked better than the color.

The three new uploads brought in over 80,000 likes. In the comments section, her fans gave their opinions on the images, while also complimenting her hot look.

“The color so we can see that red girl!” one fan wrote.

“Ummm okay BOD,” a second added.

“Loving the new album Chanel, been watching you on Ridiculousness since 2017 too,” a third fan said.

The 32-year-old has been celebrating her new album, America’s Sweetheart, on Instagram over the past few months and has been sharing her hot looks from her videos on her feed to promote it.