Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Flaunts Her Derriere In Cheeky Swimwear While Posing On Edge Of A Boat

Meadow's post included a stunning selfie.

On Wednesday, November 18, Meadow Walker posted a pair of beautiful pictures on Instagram.

Meadow, 22, is probably best known for being the daughter of actor Paul Walker, the late star of the Fast & Furious film franchise. However, she’s also a successful model who is a pro at posing for gorgeous photos. She certainly thrilled her fans with her latest outdoor shots.

The images were taken on a boat. The first shot appeared to be a selfie snapped from a low angle. It showed Meadow from the collarbones up, capturing the length of her slender neck and the sculpted shape of her jawline. Her dark hair was cut in a bob that allowed her stunning face to really shine. For her photo op, her chin-length tresses were styled in soft, tousled waves. A stretchy brown headband failed to keep all of her locks out of her face, thanks to the wind. She also wore a pair of chunky silver hoop earrings.

She gazed at the camera with her big blue eyes. Her full lips formed the hint of a smile. Fluffy white clouds filled the blue sky that formed most of the photo’s backdrop. A portion of the roof of the boat took up some space in the shot.

The second picture captured Meadow from the feet up. She was photographed at an angle that showed her side and back. She stood on the edge of the vessel and stared out at the turquoise ocean surrounding her. The model wore a brown bathing suit with spaghetti straps and a cheeky back. The one-piece put her pert posterior and long, lissome legs on full display.

She posed with one arm up so that her hand appeared to rest on the side of the boat. The fingers of her opposite hand grazed a silver rail. Behind her, a short set of stairs led up to the deck.

Meadow greeted her fans in her caption. She also took to the comments section to share all the details about what she was wearing. Her swimsuit was designed by Team, and her headband was from Poolday Paris.

Her slideshow was a grand slam, amassing over 143,000 likes. Her fans also had plenty of overwhelmingly positive opinions of her photos to share.

“Pure beauty,” read a response to her post that was punctuated with multiple heart emoji.

“You’re so pretty!” gushed another admirer.

“You look so much like your father I’m sure he’d be so proud,” a third fan commented.

This wasn’t the first time Meadow wowed her devotees by rocking a swimsuit in one of her Instagram posts. She does so on occasion, and she usually opts for tiny two-pieces.