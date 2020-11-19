Nastia Liukin Showcases Incredible Gymnast Skills & Svelte Physique In Video

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin put her incredible skills on display in her latest Instagram post. She is preparing for an event in December, and she shared a video that captured her performing several maneuvers that not only showcased her physical abilities but her svelte physique.

In the caption, Nastia explained the post was a behind-the-scenes video that saw her hitting the gym for The Big Fight Against Suicide, a fitness challenge live stream that she will participate in on December 12.

The clip began by showing the 31-year-old four-time U.S. champion walking into a gym while wearing a puffy pink jacket.

The film then jumped to a scene where the gymnast was warming up. The following scene showed Nastia’s strength as she used her arms and legs to climb up several feet on a thick rope. At one point, she playfully stuck her tongue between her teeth as she lifted herself. The next portion of the clip saw Nastia performing leg lifts.

Another segment of the film captured Nastia supporting her weight on her hands on a balance beam before performing a handstand. She was apparently surprised with the move, as she flashed a surprised expression and a smile after she completed the move.

Another portion of the film Nastia hung from a bar by her knees and performed some hanging sit ups. The end of the clip saw her completing several back flips with seeming perfection.

The Oylmpic medalist sported a pink workout bra and a pair of leggings, and she wore her hair in a messy bun on the top of her head.

In the caption, Nastia promoted the event and encouraged her followers to view the full version of the post on her YouTube channel.

Many of the gymnat’s fans seemed to enjoy seeing her back in the gym, and many told her so.

“Yaayyy its so cool you’re doing this! And love watching you do gymnastics again!” one admirer wrote, adding three pink heart emoji.

“Great video of a very beautiful lady and amazing athlete!!!” a second comment read.

“You are amazing!!!” added a third follower with several emoji that included a red heart and a heart-eye smiley face.

“Nastia you are still in phenominal [sic] shape,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

Last week, Nastia shared a snap that exposed quite a bit more skin. The photo saw her reclining on her hands on a beach while she sported a tiny bikini. She also sported a large pair of sunglasses and a large hat while soaking up some sun.