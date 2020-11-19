WWE’s Chelsea Green Sports Tiny Bikini & Shows Off Enviable Body While Sitting On Top Of Rocks At The Beach

WWE superstar Chelsea Green is currently out of action due to an injury, but she’s still finding ways to please her fans. Earlier today, the Friday Night SmackDown performer took to Instagram and delighted her 548,000 followers with a revealing bikini snap.

In the photo, the brunette beauty lounged on top of some rocks at the beach. She sat with her arms by her side, leaning back slightly for comfort. She rested her right foot on top of a nearby boulder and raised her knee in the air. The other leg was positioned behind one of the other rocks.

The WWE star wore a red bikini that featured a leopard print design on the material. The swimming attire was tiny, which allowed Green to flaunt her perfect sun-kissed abs and athletic physique for the occasion.

Green posed for the snap with a mysterious look on her face, parting her full lips ever so slightly to give off a dreamy expression. Her wavy brown hair was wet and hung all the way down to her left arm.

The backdrop showed a blue sky and a brief glimpse of the ocean. The serene view complemented Green’s shoot perfectly, though it was the WWE bombshell who captured most of the attention.

The accompanying caption revealed that Green was experiencing a rocky day at the time. While this could be interpreted in a literal sense, it could also have been a reference to the 29-year-old recently breaking her wrist during her main roster debut.

As pointed out by Wrestling Inc, Green had to be rushed to hospital as a result of the incident. The timing of the injury was even more unfortunate considering that she was kept off the company’s television show for months as the creative team came up with storyline plans for her.

Green’s fans certainly appreciated the upload, however. The photo has received thousands of likes and dozens of comments as of this writing. Her fans showed up to give her compliments and ask how she was feeling following her injury.

“Our daily dose of Chelsea Green, I love it,” gushed one Instagram user.

“You do look fantastic,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

The wrestler has spent quite a bit of time at the beach this week. As The Inquisitr recently documented, she stunned her followers a few days ago when she uploaded a snap of her sporting a one-piece swimsuit and lounging by the ocean.