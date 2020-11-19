‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Zende Hides His Feelings

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 20 reveal that Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) will fight his feelings. The designer will man-up and do the right things even though it pains him to do so, per SheKnows Soaps.

Zende will wish Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zoe Buckingham ( Kiara Barnes) the best for the future. The attorney got down on one knee and produced a beautiful ring, as seen in the image below. He asked Zoe to marry him and she said “yes.” The model agreed to become the lawyer’s wife even though it seems as if she feels something for Zende.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Zende will be placed in a difficult position when Carter and Zoe talk about their engagement. He will need to set his own feelings aside and wish the couple well for their future.

Those who follow the soap opera know that not too long ago Zende sent Zoe a text message to let her know not to get too serious with his friend However, she never got the text and she and Carter made love that night. When he heard that the model had spent the night at his friend’s place, it seemed as if he had given up on them. He knew that Carter had taken his relationship with Zoe to the next level and he wanted to respect that.

On the evening that Carter proposed to Zoe, an alarm went off in the building. He darted off, and she had a chance to speak to Zende about the proposal. When he saw the ring, he encouraged her to marry Carter. The two experienced a bittersweet moment as they realized that they would need to give up whatever there was between them. Zoe knew that by accepting Carter’s offer of marriage she would be committing herself to a life with the attorney.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zende will hide his true feelings so that the model won’t feel bad about hurting him. He also knows that Carter must never find out that he wanted to be with Zoe. He wants his friend to be happy and to enjoy his newfound love.

However, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is very perceptive. She has already noted that her sister is uncomfortable around the younger man. Zoe’s also hiding what she feels for the designer and warned Paris to stay away from him. Paris thinks both Zende and Carter are great guys. However, she’s excited that Zoe is marrying the COO of Forrester Creations. But will Paris find out her sister’s secret? And will Carter’s heart be broken by another woman who leaves him for a Forrester?