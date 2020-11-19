‘The Good Place’ Star D’Arcy Carden, 40, Rock Tiny Black Bra Underneath Open Blazer In Throwback Snaps

The Good Place star D’Arcy Carden stunned her 857,000 Instagram followers this week with a sizzling double-pic upload. The actress looked flawless as she flaunted her phenomenal figure in a series of throwback snaps that hit her page on Wednesday, November 18.

The post included two photos that captured the 40-year-old looking chic and stylish as she rocked a golden yellow corduroy suit from Bella Freud. The ensemble included a fitted blazer with large lapels and defined shoulders that gave the piece a dramatic and slightly edgy vibe. It had a set of tortoiseshell buttons, which were left unclasped to reveal that the star ditched her top in favor of a sexy black bra underneath. The lingerie boasted a daringly low-cut neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. It also had a flirty lace trim along its cups that drew even more attention to the busty display.

D’Arcy’s ensemble also included a pair of matching pants. They fit her lower half like a glove, emphasizing her toned thighs and curvy hips. They also featured a high-rise waistband that fit snugly around her midsection, accentuating her trim waist. Her taut stomach and abs were also left completely exposed and certainly did not go unnoticed by her adoring fans.

The images were from a past shoot, as the brunette noted that they were snapped by the “brilliant” Ryan Pfluger “a while back.” She posed a chocolate brown backdrop that was completely blank, ensuring that all eyes remained on the celeb’s incredible physique.

She faced the camera for the first image of the set, posing with one hand in the pocket of her trousers while holding the other up by her dark, wavy locks. Her eyes were honed in onto something outside of the frame and she parted her thin lips in a sensual manner while wearing an alluring expression on her face.

D’Arcy posed in profile to the lens for the second shot, and bunched one side of her suit jacket behind her hips to offer a good look at her toned midsection and voluptuous bosom. She tilted her head backwards, causing her hair to fall partially over her face as she shot the camera a flirty gaze.

The update was showered with love from the beauty’s followers, hundreds of whom flocked to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“OH MY GOSH UR STUNNING,” one person wrote.

“So fabulous!!!” praised another fan.

“Literally the prettiest human on earth what the heck,” a third follower remarked.

“Shirts are so 2020,” joked a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 130,000 likes within less than a day’s time.