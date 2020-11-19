Christine Quinn Turns Up The Heat In Low-Cut Fiery Red Silk Garment

Christine Quinn, who is most known for starring on Netflix’s hit show, Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new fiery snaps of herself. The reality star has been building her brand since the success of the show and knows how to keep her followers impressed.

Quinn stunned in a red garment that was made out of silk material. The item of clothing was very low-cut and displayed her decolletage. She accessorized herself with a multicolored jeweled necklace that featured a large pendant of Gucci’s logo and what was seemingly her wedding ring. Quinn rocked acrylic nails that were painted with polish that matched her attire. She styled her long, luscious blond hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Quinn posed in front of a red curtain backdrop. The bombshell beauty was captured fairly close-up and tilted her head to the left slightly while her locks fell in front of her shoulders. She gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted, making everything look effortless.

In the next slide, Quinn attached a beauty shot that showcased her drop-dead gorgeous face. She placed one finger underneath her chin and continued to stare in front.

Quinn geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where these pics were taken.

In the tags, she credited Hidden Crown for helping her achieve this glam look with her hair.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 67,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“You can pull off anything!! I love!!” one user wrote.

“That is the most extra Gucci necklace I’ve ever seen. And I want one immediately,” another person shared.

“Red Matches You My Queen Of Beverly Hills,” remarked a third fan.

“I wanna be like u when I grow up,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Quinn. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed wearing a cream knitted crop top with a matching miniskirt. Quinn wrapped a sweater of the same color around her waist and a fluffy white bag around her body that had a gold chain strap. She accessorized herself with large jeweled hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a pearl necklace while sporting her wavy locks down. The two-photo upload was a paid partnership for fashion brand Shein.