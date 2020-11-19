‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Mike Sorrentino Mediates Between Warring Roommates In Season Premiere

The Season 4 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will show Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino positioning himself in between his warring female roommates as the series makes its debut tonight on MTV. In the latest clip, Mike and his wife Lauren have called their roommates to their New Jersey home in the hopes of having a sit down to discuss how they would move forward as a family and mend the relationship that was splintered during Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding reception to Chris Larangeira in November of 2019.

In the weeks following the clash between Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Jenni Farley, and Angelina, the women hashed out their negative feelings regarding one another on social media. Nicole made the decision not to return to the series, leaving Jenni and Deena to face their foe.

Mike wanted to put an end to the strife between his pals so he invited Jenni, Deena, and Vinny over in an attempt to figure out the mess. He said in the video that it had been three months since the event took place and it was time to heal and squash the issues between them.

The video was taken before the coronavirus pandemic as the three-month time period would put the meetup between the roommates around February of this year.

Vinny was the first to arrive. He sat alongside Mike and Lauren on a series of light-colored sofas in their living room.

“Bro, I think we have a situation here,” Mike stated.

“Those girls are angry and there’s no turning them,” responded Vinny. He then wondered how they would maintain their relationship as a family. He revealed that Angelina said the girls intentionally ruined her wedding because of the speech. He was also upset that Nicole was not there. Vinny revealed that Jenni and Deena said they would not be in the same room with Angelina.

Vinny appeared distressed when he said he didn’t like how their family was split up and that it changed their whole dynamic.

Mike said that they should probably see where the girls’ heads were at, prior to spearheading a mediation. Upon Jenni and Deena’s arrival, he asked them how they would move forward and reminded them that you don’t give up everything for one thing.

Deena claimed that there would be no reconciliation in the clip. Jenni said that moving forward would be without Angelina.

Fan reaction was mixed to the trailer.

“WOW this is hurt is deep on both sides,” wrote one follower.

“They all came forward and said the crew basically wrote the speech for them. Angelina knew there was going to be a speech that was basically poking fun at their relationship the past decade, so her being so shocked is kind of stupid. She didn’t even pay for her own freaking wedding. Somebody else paid for my wedding and some people said some stupid stuff that I knew they were going to say, I’d be like whatever,” penned a second viewer.