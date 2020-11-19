‘Baywatch’ Hottie Donna D’Errico, 52, Rocks Tight Jeans & Boots Alongside ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars David & Annie

Donna D’Errico looked stunning in a recent Instagram post. The Baywatch star showed off her incredible curves as she hit the town for a night out with her friends, 90 DayFiancé stars David Toborowsky and his wife, Annie.

Donna, 52, opted for a pair of tight jeans. The dark denim wrapped snugly around her petite waist and hugged her curvy hips as it clung to her long, lean legs.

Her dark-colored shirt was tucked into the pants in order to fully showcase her fit figure. The top featured long sleeves and boasted a plummeting neckline which showcased some cleavage. The casual ensemble also proved to be sexy as it fit Donna’s body like a glove. She accessorized the evening look with a pair of knee-high black boots.

Meanwhile, her companions for the night were well-known reality stars David and Annie Toborowsky. The couple shot to fame after appearing on the TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé, which documented their struggle to get married and be together while being from different countries.

David wore a gray Polo hooded sweatshirt and a pair of loose-fitting jeans. Meanwhile, Annie dressed up a bit in an all-black ensemble and a cream-colored overcoat. She also added a matching handbag to the look. Annie carried some red and white roses in her hand as the trio smiled for the camera.

In the caption of the post, Donna expressed her happiness over getting David and Annie into town so that she could spend some time with them, calling the couple her “good friends.”

The actress wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous strands which spilled over both of her shoulders.

Donna’s 275,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show the post some love by clicking the like button more than 5,400 times within the first 11 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. In addition, her supporters flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

Donna never seems to mind showcasing her killer physique in revealing clothing. She’s often seen sporting skimpy ensembles in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress recently bowled her fans over when she posed in a white lingerie set. To date, that pic has reeled in more than 9,000 likes and over 350 comments.