Rumer Willis Stuns In Thigh-High Boots And Pink Bandeau Crop Top

Rumer Willis is wowing her 853,000 followers with a new photo on Instagram. The 32-year-old posted a pic to her timeline on November 19, where she sported a monochromatic outfit. The ensemble was made up of different pink-colored pieces, including a crop top and thigh-high boots.

The Dancing with the Stars winner looked super-chic in the outfit. Over her tiny bandeau crop top, Rumer sported an oversized suit jacket in a pale pink color. She scrunched up the sleeves to her elbows, making the piece more casual than formal. Matching the suit jacket was a loose-fitting pair of shorts which rose high on her waist. The hemline of the bottoms hit mid-thigh, not exposing too much skin.

Paired with the whimsical look were thigh-high suede boots which featured a pointed toe. The sky-high heels gave Rumer a good bit of extra height. The fabric of the boots was scrunched in some spots, but most of the shaft was smooth.

Rumer was all-smiles in the photo and looked laid-back as she posed with one of her hands in her pocket. Her other arm rested at her side as she slightly lifted one shoulder. She wore her dark tresses down and in loose waves, which fell a few inches past her collarbone. For extra flair, she sported a thin gold chain necklace with a pendant, gold hoop earrings, and a couple of rings on her right hand.

In the caption of the post, Rumer joked that she liked to match her outfits to the background. She was standing in front of a large cement wall which was also a light salmon color, perfectly complementing her monochromatic look. The House Bunny actress thanked her stylist for making her look so good recently in her guest appearances on The Talk.

The post brought in a whopping 16,000 likes from her adoring fans. Followers of the famous daughter loved her new look and filled the comments section with sweet compliments and plenty of heart emoji to match her outfit.

“A GODDESS IN NEUTRAL,” one fan wrote.

“I really love this monochromatic look on you!!” another said of her blush-colored ensemble.

“Wow you look so good,” a third devotee added.

Several Instagram users also commented on Rumer’s guest appearances on The Talk, hoping she might be one of the faces to replace Eve after she announced her departure last month.

“You’re gorgeous, I hope they add you permanently to The Talk,” a fourth fan hoped.