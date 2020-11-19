Rumer Willis Stuns In Thigh-High Boots And Pink Bandeau Crop Top

Rumer Willis is wowing her 853,000 followers with a new photo on Instagram. The 32-year-old posted a pic to her timeline on November 19, where she sported a monochromatic outfit. The ensemble was made up of different pink-colored pieces, including a crop top and thigh-high boots.

The Dancing with the Stars winner looked super-chic in the outfit. Over her tiny bandeau crop top, Rumer sported an oversized suit jacket in a pale pink color. She scrunched up the arms of the garb to her elbows, making the piece look more casual than formal. Matching the suit jacket was a loose pair of shorts that rose high on her waist. The hemline of the bottoms landed mid-thigh, not exposing too much skin.

Paired with the whimsy look were thigh-high suede boots which featured a pointed toe. The sky-high heels rose several inches off the ground, giving Rumer a good bit of extra height. The fabric of the boots was scrunched in some spots, but most of the shaft was smooth.

Rumer was all smiles in the photo and looked laid back as she posed with one of her hands in her pocket. Her other arm fell at her side as she slightly cocked her shoulders to the right. She wore her dark tresses down and in loose waves, which fell a few inches past her collar bones. For extra flair, she sported a thin gold chain necklace with a pendant, gold hoop earrings a couple of rings on her right hand.

In the caption of the post, Rumer said she liked to match her outfits to the background. She was standing in front of a large cement wall which was also a light salmon color, perfectly complimenting her monochromatic look. The House Bunny actress thanked her stylist for making her look so good recently in her guest appearances on The Talk.

The post brought in a whopping 16,000 likes from her adoring fans. Followers of the famous daughter loved her new look and filled up the comments section with sweet compliments and plenty of heart emoji to match her outfit.

“A GODDESS IN NEUTRAL,” one fan wrote.

“I really love this monochromatic look on you!!” another said of her blush ensemble.

“Wow you look so good,” a third added.

Several Instagram users also commented on Rumer’s several guest appearances on The Talk, hoping she might be one of the faces to replace Eve after she announced her departure last month.

“You’re gorgeous, I hope they add you permanently to The Talk,” a fourth fan hoped.