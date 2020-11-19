‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Beaded Bra & Matching Tassel Skirt

Barbie said she was having fun playing with a new makeup pallette.

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira broke her month-long Instagram silence this week with a series of back-to-back posts, the most recent of which has earned a considerable amount of praise from her 2.5 million followers.

The upload included two photos that captured the 23-year-old looking drop-dead gorgeous in a glitzy two-piece set that left very little to the imagination. She rocked a scanty halter-style bra with thin, beaded straps that looped around her neck and highlighted her toned arms and shoulders. It had triangle cups that were covered in strings of rhinestones — a design that would certainly have violated Instagram’s strict no-nudity guidelines has Barbie not been wearing a set of nude-colored pasties underneath the sexy lingerie. The piece also boasted a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage, giving the look even more of a seductive vibe.

The model-turned-actress also rocked a matching skirt that was equally as revealing. The piece featured several long, bedazzled tassels that were a variety of lengths, with shorter ones falling along her hips to treat fans to a look at her killer curves and shapely thighs. They were longer over the front of Barbie’s legs, though her nude panties were still very much within eyesight as she worked the camera. Meanwhile, its waistband sat right at her navel, helping to accentuate her waist and hourglass silhouette.

The images were taken in partnership with Becca Cosmetics to promote the line’s new Prismatica holiday pallette. Barbie was seen posing in front of a light brown backdrop in the first image, which captured a nearly full-length look at the star as she emphasized her bodacious physique by pushing her hips out to the side. Her eyes were focused off into the distance as she held her hands behind her back while pursing her plump lips in a sensual manner.

The second shot was a close-up of the star, treating her audience to a full look at her glam for the photo op. Her brown locks were worn in a voluminous style similar to that of the 1960s, though Barbie noted in the caption that the ‘do was inspired by Lana Del Rey “with a hint of toddlers n tiaras.“ She also accessorized with a pair of dangling gold tassel earrings that gave the look another hint of bling.

The double-pic upload was showered with love from the beauty’s fans and friends, thousands of whom flocked to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“YOU ARE KIDDiNg ME SiSTER!!!!!!! WHAT In THE SAM hEck!!!!!!!” wrote Barbie’s Unpregnant co-star Haley Lu Richardson.

“This is so hot,” praised actress and pal Rowan Blanchard.

“WOW WOW WOW,” a third follower wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoticon at the end of her comment.

“How gorgeous, can’t even describe how you look like a literal goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 681,000 likes within less than a day’s time.