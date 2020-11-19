Charli XCX Shows Off Her Perfect Legs While Rocking Just A Hoodie In Latest Picture

Charli XCX recently took to Instagram and uploaded a photo that showed off her curvaceous physique, much to the delight of her 3.6 million followers.

In the snap, the “I Love It” hitmaker rocked a purple hoodie and nothing else, revealing her enviable legs in the process. The hoodie was plain, with the exception of a logo in the center.

Charli topped off the look with a white necklace that was both simple and glamorous. She wore her dark silky hair straight as it fell down to her shoulders. The style also boasted a short fringe, which only accentuated her beautiful face.

Charli posed with her eyes closed and her hands in her pockets, seemingly enjoying her time at home. She was dressed for relaxation, and her surroundings suggested that she was going to have a lazy day in the sun.

The photo appeared to be taken outside, presumably on a balcony or in a garden. The pop singer rested her right leg on a white cushion that was attached to a garden sofa. Tree shadows were visible in the background, and the brightness of the day gave off a chilled vibe.

In the accompanying caption, Charli revealed that her outfit was available for her fans to wear. The singer asked if anyone was planning on picking one up, then credited Studio Nari for the design.

The pop star’s fans were fans of Charli’s casual appearance. Over 69,000 of her followers have liked the photo as of this writing. She also received plenty of positive comments about her fashion choice and general beauty.

“Too beautiful,” gushed one Instagram user, who added a love-eyed emoji to drive the point home.

“Oh, don’t mind me. I’m just patrolling this comment section,” wrote another Instagrammer who dropped by to check out Charli’s latest stunning snap.

The picture also caught the attention of Charli’s admirers all over the world, as there were comments posted in a variety of languages. However, a substantial amount of her supporters simply used emojis to showcase their approval.

Charli has tantalized social media users with her simplistic fashion choices in recent days. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she uploaded that depicted her lounging around in just a t-shirt and sneakers a few days ago.

The hitmaker is focused on her clothing brand at the moment, but she’s also enjoyed a successful year as a musician. As The Inquisitr report documented, her How I’m Feeling Now received heaps of critical acclaim and was nominated for some prestigious awards.