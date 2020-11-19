Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Flaunts Shapely Thighs And World-Famous Buns In A Sexy Monokini

Suzy Cortez gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she showed off her phenomenal physique in a hot new photo. The model looked hotter than ever as she flaunted her ample assets in a racy swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

The Miss BumBum winner stood in profile to the camera for the sultry shot, which appeared to have been taken at her home in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Her backside was pushed out behind her, emphasizing her hourglass silhouette as she ran her hands through her long, brunette tresses and closed her eyes in a blissful manner. A stream of sunlight spilled into the room thanks to an open window behind her, further illuminating her curvaceous frame.

A short scroll through the 30-year-old’s feed shows that she is hardly afraid to show some skin on social media — a trend she continued in the sexy, sunkissed share. She slipped into a strappy black monokini for the photo op that provided very little coverage to her flawless figure, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Suzy stunned in the scanty swimwear, which boasted a set of thin shoulder straps that showed off her toned arms. It had tiny triangle cups as well that were just enough to contain her voluptuous chest, though an eyeful of sideboob could still be seen.

The one-piece proceeded to cross in front of the star’s torso, creating a large cutout that teased a glimpse of her flat tummy and abs. It also cinched tightly around her midsection, accentuating her trim waist.

Arguably the most daring element of Suzy’s look was its daringly cheeky design that offered a full look at her world-famous buns. It also featured a daringly high-cut design that showcased her muscular legs and shapely thighs.

One day proved to be more than enough time for fans to show their love for the racy snap. It has amassed over 34,000 likes within just over 24 hours, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“D*mmmmn what a beautiful body you have,” one person wrote.

“Goddess,” quipped another fan.

“Very exquisite woman,” a third follower praised, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

“Oooooooh so perfect,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Fans are often treated to a look at the International star’s smoking-hot bod. Last week, she turned up the heat again as she showed off her killer curves in a set of strappy purple lingerie. That look proved popular as well, amassing over 21,000 likes and 255 comments to date.