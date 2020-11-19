Rachel Cook Removes Her Swimsuit Top In Seductive Video

Popular influencer Rachel Cook is known by her followers for creating sultry content that usually involves revealing quite a bit of skin. On Thursday, she did not let them down when she shared a seductive video that featured her looking smoking hot while she removed her bikini top.

Rachel’s two-piece swimsuit was black. The top put plenty of her cleavage on display, and it featured a ring detail on the bottom center that drew the eye to her chest. The bottoms were a low-rise style that also had rings on each side as well as a cheeky backside.

The clip captured Rachel inside what appeared to be a hut with a thatched roof and bamboo walls. She leaned her forearms against an opening on one of the walls while she faced the camera. She flashed a flirty smile and straightened her back while giving the camera several sensual glances. She tilted her head to one side before the segment ended.

The video then jumped to a scene that caught Rachel from the back as she began to walk around her back. Another scene saw her removing the garment as she headed toward a door on the side of the hut. With her hair pulled to the front of her body, she flaunted her smooth skin and hourglass shape.

With her swimsuit in one hand, she continued to sashay toward the door. The frame caught her entire body, showing off her pert booty in the cheeky bottoms and her toned legs. She tilted her head downward as she turned to face the door. She held one arm by her chest as she leaned on the frame as the video ended.

The post was wildly popular among Rachel’s fans, and more than 31,000 of them hit the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Many of her admirers even took a moment to tell her what they thought of it.

“You must here [sic] this All the time but you are stunning,” gushed one fan.

“Damn, Rachel!! You’re gorgeous!!” a second Instagram user commented with several flame emoji.

“You are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” a third comment read.

“Simply the best! God you’re pretty!!!!” a fourth admirer wrote, adding a red heart and other emoji.

Earlier this month, Rachel heated up her Instagram page with a snap that saw her wearing a sexy set of sheer lingerie that she paired with thigh-high-stockings. The bra featured rows of sequins that added some bling to the enticing set.