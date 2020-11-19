Tammy Hembrow Is Her Own ‘Muse’ As She Sits With Legs Apart In A Scanty Green Bikini

Tammy's swimsuit was from her own Saski Collection line.

Tammy Hembrow channeled her inner “muse” for a hot new photo series that was shared to her Instagram page earlier this week. The model sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her phenomenal physique in a sexy bikini while enjoying a beautiful day outside.

The 26-year-old included a total of four photos in the steamy update, which hit her feed on Tuesday, November 17. She posed on her knees throughout most of the shoot, sitting with her legs apart in a provocative manner as the golden sun spilled down to illuminate her gym-honed physique. In the final slide, however, she turned around to show off her backside to the camera, treating her 11.8 million followers to a tantalizing look at her enviable buns along the way.

A slew of palm trees being the fitness trainer gave the photos a tropical feel, which Tammy certainly embraced with her ensemble for the day. She rocked a scanty neon green bikini from her own Saski Collection line that popped against her deep tan. The two-piece included a longline halter-style top that was tied behind her neck in a dainty bow, while its thick band wrapped tightly around her ribcage to highlight her slender frame. It had a unique cowl neckline that fell low on her chest, exposing an eyeful of her ample cleavage that added another seductive element to the snaps.

Tammy rocked a pair of matching green bottoms as well that were equally as risque. The v-style garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her sculpted thighs and killer curve well on display for her fans to admire. It had a thick waistband that sat was tied high up on her hips in tight knots, helping to accentuate her trim waist, flat tummy, and chiseled abs. The number also left her pert derriere completely bare thanks to its cheeky cut.

The Aussie hottie added a pair of trendy oversized sunglasses to the look, as well as a pair of gold hoop earrings for a bit of bling. She also tied her platinum locks in a messy updo that blew around her face in the gentle breeze as she worked the camera.

The quadruple-pic update has been showered with praise throughout its duration on Tammy’s feed, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to show their admiration for the social media star.

“Tammy STAYS the prettiest,” one person wrote.

“Ugh you’re so fire,” quipped another fan.

“Yo my jaw literally fell off help me find it,” a third follower remarked.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” gushed a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 220,000 likes within less than 48 hours of going live.