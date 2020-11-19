AJ McLean Shows Off His Ripped Torso In New IG Share

AJ McLean revealed his ripped torso in a new Instagram share where he credited his weeks on Dancing with the Stars for giving him a leaner physique. The Backstreet Boys singer showed off his body and displayed his body art, to the delight of his 993,000 followers who hit the “like” button on the snap over 66,000 times thus far.

The photograph, which was taken in front of a neutral-colored wall, showed the result of all the many hours of work AJ and his professional partner, Cheryl Burke, put in the rehearsal room as they perfected their dance routines.

AJ looked directly at the camera. He wore an oatmeal-colored beanie atop his head. His dark beard and mustache were neatly trimmed.

His torso was lean and muscular, and his arms were covered with tattoos. Underneath his right collarbone, a large design was visible. At the base of his neck, a cross was outlined, and around his navel, a black design was illustrated.

AJ was so lean that his lower torso was sculpted into a v-shape which is informally known as an Adonis belt.

He wore black, fingerless gloves on his hands, and his nails were painted a dark color. He pulled his pants — with the drawstrings hanging loose — low on his hips.

Just two weeks prior to this upload, the singer and songwriter spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that he had lost approximately a pound a week since starting the competition, which resulted in an 8-lb. loss.

Before that, he shared with the publication that he had lost 20 pounds prior to joining the show by working out at home during the quarantine.

AJ was eliminated from the competition just one week short of Dancing with the Stars‘ semifinals, where he competed against Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Nelly, Nev Schulman, and Johnny Weir. Since AJ’s elimination, both Johnny and Skai were also sent home, leaving four competitors to duke it out for the show’s mirrorball trophy.

Fans couldn’t stop talking about how handsome AJ looked in the snap.

“Dang had you posted this last week they would have given you the mirror ball without dancing,” wrote one admirer.

“I WASNT READY FOR THIS ALEXANDER,” penned a second follower.

“Do you want to kill us with a heart attack,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Looks pretty damn good! Keep up the amazing work! So proud of you!” exclaimed a fourth fan.