Serena Williams Stuns Fans While Shimmying In Black Leather Pants

Serena Williams brought a little joy to her over 12.7 million Instagram followers this week with a silly, yet adorable, new video post. The tennis superstar — who has also become a fashion icon — stunned her fans when she did a little dance.

Serena gave her followers something to smile about when she took to social media on Wednesday night while wearing a pair of black leather pants and a matching crop top. The clip featured the athlete rocking a stylish look while standing in what appeared to be her foyer, with a wooden bench behind her and a piece of colorful art hung on the wall.

Serena wore the pair of dark cropped pants as she shimmied around and twisted her hips from side to side with a huge smile on her face. The bottoms were pulled high over her slim waist and contoured to her curvaceous hips. Her lean legs were also highlighted in the garment.

Her matching top clung tightly to her chest and featured a deep neckline that showcased her abundant cleavage. It also gave fans a peek at her flat tummy and muscular abs. Serena opted to wear a long, gray coat over top of the ensemble. The jacket sported a gorgeous black and white pattern on the inside and flowed easily as the tennis star did her dance.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side for the video. The locks were styled into a low-hanging ponytail that spilled down her back.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the entire post was the caption, where Serena revealed that her bright smile and dance moves were in response to finding some amazing deals at discount store chain, Dollar Tree.

Of course, her followers wasted no time responding to the eye-catching post. The clip was viewed more than 307,000 times within the first 14 hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also swarmed the comments section to leave over 530 messages.

“Endless beauty,” one follower declared.

“Love this outfit!!” another wrote.

“Hot mama,” a third comment read.

“You’re the best,” a fourth use quipped.

Of course, this wasn’t the first time that Serena’s supporters have watched her bust a move in a stunning ensemble.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she opted to go pantsless in a gorgeous blazer dress just last week as she performed a sexy move. That outfit was accessorized with black knee-thigh boots. To date, that upload has racked up more than 704,000 views and over 800 comments.