Megan Thee Stallion Poses Topless For Her Fashion Nova Collection Announcement

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots. The rapper is one of music’s biggest names right now and continues to keep winning at life. Megan recently announced that she has her own clothing collection with the popular brand Fashion Nova and is using the social media platform to promote the line.

The “Girls in the Hood” hitmaker bared all and went completely topless. She wore a pair of eye-catching blue-and-white high-waisted patch jeans that appeared to be tight-fitted at the top and looser at the bottom. Megan paired the look with strappy heels, that showcased her toes and gave her some extra height. She styled her long, dark hair in one long plait but left the sides down to frame out her face. Megan kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted for a pair of hoop earrings.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the chart-topping star gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose while standing in front of a cloudy blue sky backdrop. She tilted her head up and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression while covering her breasts with her hands.

In the next slide, Megan was captured in a group photo with other females, who were also topless. They all stunned in a different pair of jeans teamed with white stilettoes.

In the third and final frame, Megan shared a close-up of the attire they were all wearing.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 1.2 million likes and over 7,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 17.1 million followers.

“Girl you did not bring back patched jeans!!!!! I kind of love it,” one user wrote.

“These jeans bringing back early 00s vibes,” another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

“Yessss finally something for us tall ladies, I’m sick of my ankles always showing,” remarked a third fan.

“U are such an inspiration! Modeling your own line is awesome. It’s so hard to find curvy jeans that are cute and comfortable and I can’t wait to get a pair. I’ve never shopped at Fashion Nova but imma have to look into it now,” a fourth admirer commented.

On November 20, Megan will be releasing her long-awaited debut album, Good News. As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, the record will include her singles “Girls in the Hood,” “Don’t Stop,” and the remix of her No. 1 smash “Savage” that features music icon Beyonce.