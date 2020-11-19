Valerie Loureda Flaunts Fit Physique In Tight Crop Top & Tiny Shorts

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda can be aggressive in the ring, but she can is also known for her knockout figure. In her latest Instagram update, the model showed off her fit physique in a tight crop top and an even tighter pair of cheeky shorts.

Valerie’s shirt was made from an animal-print fabric, and it had short sleeves. The number also had a low-cut neckline that teased her cleavage. The hemline cut off below her breasts, putting most of her taut abdomen on display. Her shorts were white, and they had a low-rise waist and high-cut legs that gave her fans a peeks at her booty.

For accessories, the fighter went with a bead bracelet.

Valerie wore her hair with a deep side part and down in waves.

The update consisted of three pictures that captured Valerie from different angles. She appeared to be in her home standing in a hallway.

In the first snapshot, Valerie gave her fans a look at her body from a side view. With one hand on the wall in front of her, she cocked one hip cocked and flaunted her pert booty and toned thighs. She gazed at the camera with a serious look while she arched her back, emphasizing her trim tummy.

Valerie put her derrière on display in the second frame. With her back to the lens, she held one hand on her head, giving her online audience a nice look at her toned glutes and thighs. Her hourglass shape was also hard to miss.

The last image captured the fighter from the front. The image was taken at a close angle, and it was cropped at her waist, putting her chiseled abs and ample cleavage on display. Valerie gazed at the camera while she held one hand on the side of her head. Pieces of her hair fell across her face as she gave the camera a pouty look.

In the caption, Valerie left a playful remark.

Dozens of her fans flocked to the comments section to gibe the post some love.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding flame emoji.

“The baddest in the game!!!!” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Looking Fine,” added a third admirer with several emoji that included a red heart.

“This is how perfection looks,” a fourth follower commented.

Earlier this month, Valerie showed off her fabulous figure while posing in a skintight minidress. The pink number had a plunging neckline, which she wore unzipped. She completed her chic look with a pair of strappy high heels.