Vivica A. Fox, 56, Rocks Tight Blue Pantsuit With Sparkling Heels

Vivica A. Fox returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday with another jaw-dropping snapshot. The actress looked stunning in a matching ensemble with a touch of bling.

Vivica, 56, showed off her elegant look in three separate locations within her house in Los Angeles, California. She not only modeled her gorgeous look, but also showed off her beautiful home for the camera.

The Independence Day star sported a tight, baby blue pantsuit for the pics. The top featured short sleeves, which highlighted her toned arms. It also included a square neckline and glittery silver trim. The shirt wrapped around Vivica’s midsection and clung to her chest as it draped over her curvy hips.

The matching pants hugged her long, lean legs and featured a flared hem which nearly reached the floor.

However, it was her accessories that really stole the show. Vivica opted for a pair of sparkling heels to match the embellishments of her ensemble. She also rocked thick bracelets on both wrists and large rings on her fingers. She completed the style with a pair of large hoop earrings and nail polish that perfectly matched the color of her pantsuit.

In the first photo, Vivica looked casual and relaxed as she sat on a couch adorned with pink and purple fur blankets and sequined pillows. She crossed her legs and left one arm resting over her lap as she directed a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot featured her standing in front of some large framed wall art. She had her hip pushed out and one hand on her waist. The final pic captured Vivica standing with one knee bent as she tugged at her hair and tilted her head to the side.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail high on top of her head. The locks were styled in shimmering, full waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was headed to dinner in Beverly Hills to meet famed reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump.

Vivica’s 1.4 million followers didn’t waste any time showing the post some love. The photos garnered more than 13,500 likes in less than 24 hours after they were published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 400 messages.

“You stay fabulous, don’t you Ms.V,” one follower wrote.

“True beauty,” remarked another.

“Love this look beautiful,” a third user gushed.

“Very pretty! Love the color,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vivica recently attracted attention when she opted for a short pink sweater dress with knee-high camo boots. That post has earned more than 17,000 likes and 540 comments to date.