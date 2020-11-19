Prince Harry Talks Military Life During ‘Stand Up For Heroes’ Event: ‘Once We Serve, We Are Always Serving’

Prince Harry spoke about his military life during the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s Stand Up For Heroes virtual event which aired on November 18. The royal shared in a video clip that aired during the broadcast that once a person is of service to their country and their fellow soldiers, they always find a way to serve. Harry joined the event’s host Jon Stewart and Ray Romano, Tiffany Haddish, Bruce Springsteen, Brad Paisley, and Sheryl Crow as reported on the Bon Woodruff Foundation’s website as seen here.

Harry discussed his time in the royal military. He served for ten years, eventually rising to the rank of Captain. He also served two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

The prince explained how he felt this experience had changed him for the better in a video clip seen below. He called the cause close to his heart and spoke about how his military life made him who he was today. Harry said the experiences connected him with the strongest, most memorable, and funniest people he had ever met.

Harry wore a dark suit and tie and his medals pinned to the left side.

“Once we join this team we are always part of this team. Once we serve, we always serve and proudly so. In war, you see things you hope no one else has to see. You prepare yourself as much as possible but, truth be told, nothing can prepare you. So much of this is a sacrifice without recognition and so many lives were forever changed,” he shared, while photos from his tour tours of duty and the men he worked alongside with were shown to viewers of the streamed event.

Harry shared that he wanted to honor the legacy of these men and women who have given up so much — from time with family, to birthdays, and even deaths missed. He said that some soldiers lost their limbs while others, lost their lives.

Harry then talked about his work with the Invictus Games, as a way to honor those who have served their country and give injured servicemen and women a passion to excel as well as reaffirm their passion for community and strength. He said that working with these resilient warriors had altered him forever.

The prince acknowledged his royal pedigree by stating that while he was born into a life of duty, it was during his decade in the army that he committed to a lifetime of service. He spoke about how the pandemic had upended life for those worldwide and said that aid is what happens in the quiet and the chaos when people aren’t looking and how people take care of one another.