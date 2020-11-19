‘Outer Banks’ Star Madelyn Cline Sizzles In Tight Leather Shorts

Madelyn Cline added a hot new, fashion-forward post to her Instagram feed. The photo was shared on November 18 and her 5.9 million fans have been pleased with the actress’s latest share.

The image captured the Netflix star posed against a tan-colored background. She turned her figure in profile slightly, tucking one arm under her chest and bending the opposite at the elbow. Cline popped her booty back to accentuate her curves, staggering her feet for the photo op. The Outer Banks star gazed into the camera with her lips slightly parted. A tag in the post indicated that the photo was from her shoot with Nylon Magazine.

On her upper-half, Cline rocked a silky blouse with verticle stripes. The white, blue, and brown tones on the shirt gave it a vintage feel. It had a collared neck and Cline wore the first few buttons undone to expose some skin. The sleeves were long and loose on her arms and she wore the front tucked into the waistband of her pants, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist.

Cline paired the look with some tiny shorts that suited her frame just as well. The garment was made of brown leather and had white piping that ran down the front. The piece fit tightly on her hips and thighs, allowing her to show off her hourglass curves. The legholes were incredibly short, and teased a glimpse of her bronze legs. She styled her long locks with a middle part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption, Cline directed her audience to a link in her bio to check out her spread in the magazine. It comes as no surprise that her audience has been quick to notice her most recent share. More than 1.4 million fans have double-tapped the post and 4,200 flocked to the comments section to take their admiration a step further.

“Alexa play god is a woman by ariana grande,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red hears to the end of their comment.

“And to think we all lived in a world before we knew madelyn cline existed. wow,” a second social media user wrote.

“Name one person who can wear a button down as well as Maddie. I’ll wait,” a third quipped.

“What’s it like to be the most beautiful girl on netflix also I love you,” a fourth asked with the addition of a few flames.

As fans know, Cline is currently dating her on-screen love, Chase Stokes, who plays the role of John B on the popular Netflix series.