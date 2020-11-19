Tina Fey To Host NBC Special ‘One Night Only: The Best Of Broadway’

The event will raise money for the community of actors who have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tina Fey is set to host an NBC special titled One Night Only: The Best of Broadway which promises to be an unforgettable evening of music celebrating the Broadway community and featuring songs from the Great White Way’s top productions. Tina has been a part of the Broadway community since 2018 when the musical adaptation of her 2004 film Mean Girls debuted. The musical would go on to receive 12 Tony Award nominations, including one for the former Saturday Night Live head writer in the category of Best Book.

The two-hour event, set to air Thursday, Dec. 10, will feature several of Broadway’s most dynamic shows who will take over the streets of New York City to perform some of their greatest hits.

Those that will be featured will include the casts of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, Rent, and an appearance by the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The television production will also feature performances by singers Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, and Patti LaBelle.

Also seen will be actors that have made their mark on the New York stage including Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O’Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

NBC Universal

The night will also provide viewers a sneak peek at the shows that will hit the stage in 2021.

Any donations gathered during this telecast will go to the organization Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary in operation. This group helps to provide groceries and medication, health care, and emergency financial assistance to those in the industry who have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered their business for almost one year.

“I’m so happy to be a part of this, raising money for Broadway Cares, and to watch these mega-talented people do what they do best,” said Tina in a statement reported by Playbill.

“We are deeply grateful to NBC for making this special evening possible and to the spectacular lineup of Broadway’s best who are so generously sharing their time and talent,” remarked Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to Playbill.

“The joy that this special will create will translate into meals and medication, health, and hope for those within our Broadway community who are struggling during this pandemic and extraordinary work shutdown.”