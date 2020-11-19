Kim Kardashian Goes Barefoot Wearing Short Tiger-Print Versace Dress During 40th Birthday Vacation

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The business mogul recently celebrated her 40th birthday in Tahiti with a number of friends and isn’t done sharing snapshots from the getaway.

Kardashian stunned in a tiger-print dress that featured sparkly black straps. The item of clothing was fairly low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The attire fell above her knees and managed to showcase her famous hourglass shape. Kardashian went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with a coat of yellow polish. She decorated her fingernails with the same color and accessorized herself with dangling earrings and gold necklaces, one of which featured a cross pendant. Kardashian opted for a pair of stylish shades while styling her long, wavy brunette locks down with a middle part.

The Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor actress treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from head-to-toe on what appeared to be a balcony. Kardashian crossed her legs over and flashed a peace sign with both her hands. The reality star gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle pout.

In the next slide, Kardashian was captured closer-up without her shades on. She gave fans an eyeful of her jewelry as well as her beautiful face.

In the tags, she credited designer Versace for her attire, her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, and hairstylist Chris Appleton for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 12 hours, Kardashian’s post racked up more than 1.5 million likes and over 6,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 191.9 followers.

“Looking good pretty lady,” one user wrote.

“Love that hair color. Amazing!” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“It’s not a signature Kim pose unless she does a peace sign! Love it!” remarked a third fan.

“Kim you are so beautiful and such a kind-hearted person thank you for all you are doing to make a difference we love you, Kim,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to the Daily Mail, the mom-of-four spent $1 million on festivities for her week-long birthday vacation.

During the same trip, Kardashian enjoyed a bike ride with her two friends, La La Anthony and Fai Khadra. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a gray bikini top with thin straps. The successful businesswoman teamed the garment with gray-and-black shorts and completed her look with black flip-flops. Kardashian accessorized with a bucket hat and black shades.