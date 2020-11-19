Carrie Underwood Flaunts World-Famous Legs Lunging In Tight Gray Leggings

Carrie's a fit mom.

Carrie Underwood put her sculpted legs on display in skintight leggings for a stunning new shot shared on Instagram. The “Southbound” hitmaker flaunted her fit body in a new workout shot posted on November 18 to promote her fitness app, Fit52.

Carrie got into a deep backwards lunge in a feminine and coordinated outfit. The 37-year-old mom of two had both hands on her hips and got low, showing off her uber-toned thighs and calves in dark grey marl leggings as she posed in profile.

She kept things matching with a light pink tank top that revealed her tanned, bulging biceps and gave a peak at her décolletage. The star customized her shirt by tying it into a knot over her lower back.

She sported lace up sneakers in the same color. They had a white sole and three darker pink strips on either side of her feet, matching the chair behind her. She paired them with black ankle socks.

Carrie pulled her signature blond long locks into a tight ponytail with a light pink hair tie. Despite the tough move, she flashed a big smile as she looked forward.

Carrie appeared to workout at home. She stood on a gray mat in front of a large coffee table on a fluffy beige rug.

In the caption, Fit52 explained that working out with the app was all about “finding your path to fitness” and encouraged beginners to try Carrie’s own routine, titled “Get Started with Carrie,” or the “Easy Does It” path. It tagged the star’s account on the photo.

Plenty of fans spread love in the comments section.

“Love the app!! Just finished my workout,” one person wrote.

“Want those sneakers,” another commented with a heart eye face.

“This beyond beautiful woman,” a third wrote of Carrie with a fire, heart eye, and red heart emoji.

The upload proved a hit with fans, amassing more than 2,100 likes.

The latest look at Carrie’s fitness session came after she was pictured working out in matching gear from her athleisure line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, in a snap shared to the brand’s Instagram earlier this week.

Carrie did a pull up on a metal bar in a crop-top and leggings that flashed her toned middle with white sneakers. Her skin glowed as she slicked back her locks into a bun.

“No matter how busy life gets this season, make time to prioritize you. #ChooseYou,” the caption read.