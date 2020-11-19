Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Her Tantalizing Curves In A Skimpy Brown Bikini: ‘Sweet Like Chocolate’

On Wednesday, November 18, Jilissa Zoltko heated up her Instagram page with a racy new update. The Miami-based model rocked in a tiny brown bikini that flaunted her insane curves.

Jilissa flaunted her curves in a teeny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top boasted underwire cups that accentuated her ample bust. It had a deep neckline that offered a generous view of her décolletage. The structured cups pushed her chest up, making her cleavage look more prominent. The straps that provided support went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

The matching bikini bottoms that she sported clung high to her waistline, highlighting her incredibly toned midsection. The piece featured high leg cuts that helped accentuate her hips and thighs. Her taut tummy and chiseled abs were also on full display for the snapshot.

The bombshell was snapped in a place that looked like a resort. In the first photo, Jilissa sat on a white cushioned lounge chair with her body slightly angled sideways. Her thighs were closed, and her arms rested on the armrest. Jilissa looked straight into the camera with an intense gaze.

In the second pic, the influencer slightly changed her pose. She glanced to her right with a big smile on her face and eyes closed. One of her hands was raised to the side of her head, running her fingers through her hair.

A swipe to the right featured Jilissa flaunting her pert derriere to the camera. Like the previous shot, she did not face the photographer, although her gorgeous smile could still be viewed from the angle.

Jilissa had her highlighted blond hair down and styled in soft, wavy curls hanging over her shoulders and down her back. She wore her favorite accessories, including two gold bangles, hoop earrings, and rings.

She paired the new upload with a short caption, where she compared herself to chocolate. She also revealed that her bathing suit came from PrettyLittleThing and tagged the brand in the post.

Like many of her social media shares, the latest addition proved to be a big hit. The update received more than 37,600 likes and 520-plus comments in less than a day. Countless online supporters quickly took to the comments section and dropped messages and compliments. Many praised her fit body. Some eager fans seemed to be rendered speechless, opting to chime in with a trail of emoji instead.

“This color on you! It complements your tan,” a fan commented.

“You look perfect, as always. Your smile made me feel happy,” wrote another follower.

“The most beautiful and the sexiest model in Miami,” gushed a third admirer.