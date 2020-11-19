‘DWTS’ Finale Spoilers: Nelly Performs, Derek Hough Dances & A Winner Is Crowned

It is down to the final four celebrities and their professional couples who will dance and compete in the live finale of Dancing with the Stars, but only one will win the show’s coveted mirrorball trophy and the title of winner of Season 29. Catfish host Nev Schulman, One Day at a Time star Justina Machado, former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, and rapper Nelly will take to the ballroom floor to show off the skills they have learned for judges points and viewer votes.

DWTS Executive Producer and host Tyra Banks will begin the show with a walk on the stage to the 1982 pop classic “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters.

For this last week of competition, each couple will repeat one of their favorite performances and add in some new creative elements. During their last performances of the season, the duos will perform a Freestyle.

The couples with their dances and song choices are as follows.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev will redo their Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears. They will dance a Freestyle to “Sparkling Diamonds” from Moulin Rouge.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber will repeat their Cha Cha to “Respect” by Aretha Franklin. They will follow with a Freestyle to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez and “Bamboleo” by The Gypsy Kings.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Nelly and Daniella Karagach will redo their Samba to “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge. After, they will groove to a Freestyle to the songs “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion and “Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson will repeat their Paso Doble to “Black Swan Swan Lake” by District 78. Following they will Freestyle to the song “Singin’ in the Rain” by District 78.

Also during this episode, Nelly will perform a medley of his greatest hits including “Ride Wit Me,” “Lil Bit” and “Hot in Herre” while his pro dancer Daniella Karagach dances with her husband, Pasha Pashkov.

Derek Hough will perform solo on the ballroom floor to “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” by Finneas.

A number of the couples who were eliminated earlier in the competition will return to the ballroom and a sneak peek of the remaining season of The Bachelorette with Tayshia and a first look at Matt James as The Bachelor will be seen.

Votes will occur during the live broadcast. The live vote will be combined with the scores of judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli to determine the overall winner.