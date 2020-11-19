Natalie Roser Shows Off Her Pert Booty In Light Pink Bikini & Thong

Natalie Roser looked incredible in her latest Instagram update. The blonde took to social media on Thursday to show off her smoking-hot body in a light pink bikini. The photo immediately sparked a frenzy among her 1.3 million followers who raced to view the offering.

The model modeled swimwear from Natasha Oakley’s line, Monday Swimwear. Those who follow the models know that both are Australian entrepreneurs. In her caption, she mentioned that it had been a good day and added several emoji to her statement.

Natalie wore a Palma bottom and top from the Monday Swimwear range. The baby pink color complemented her sun-kissed skin and she looked radiant in the two-piece swimsuit.

The swimsuit top clung to her voluptuous curves and tied behind her back. Natalie teamed it with its matching bottoms. The thong clung to her pert booty, allowing her to show off her toned hips and thighs. The strings tied high on her hips and dangled down her legs invitingly.

The 30-year-old put her midsection on display. She flaunted her toned abs and tiny waist as she posed for the camera.

Natalie accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and a sheer wrap that she draped around the lower part of her thighs. Her legs could still be seen through the see-through fabric.

The social media star took to the outdoors for the snap. In the background, the sea rippled as the sun basked down on it. Trees lined the ocean and a boat stood sentry in the distance.

Natalie was also standing on a boat in the photo. She held onto the metal railing with both hands. She put one leg in front of the other and tossed back her head in seeming abandon. The model closed her eyes and parted her lips, oblivious to the world around her. Natalie’s wavy blond tresses cascaded down her back as she took a moment for herself.

Natalie’s fans loved the image and inundated her with likes, emoji, and compliments. This particular snap has already accumulated more than 16,000 likes. Some admirers waxed lyrical in the comments section.

“Wowzers, absolutely gorgeous,” one person gushed.

“Love the bikini. You are so hot,” another raved.

A third Instagrammer offered some well-meaning advice.

“You are my favorite Instagram model. Please don’t change for anyone. Thank you for the beautiful pic and place, Natalie. I love your posts,” they wrote.

The influencer regularly updates her social media pages with sizzling content. She recently uploaded a gorgeous photo where she flaunted her flawless figure in a blue two-piece swimsuit. At the time, she was excited about Australia’s coming bikini season.