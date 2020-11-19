WWE’s Scarlett Bordeaux Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Vinyl Bodysuit

WWE superstar Scarlett Bordeaux took to Instagram this week and delighted her 499,000 followers with a busty display. The blond bombshell also had her claws out for the occasion.

The beauty stood in a plain white room for the shot. In the snap, she gazed into the camera with a mysterious smile on her face. Her left hand held the side of her head, while the opposite one lay across her busty chest.

The WWE superstar wore a black vinyl bodysuit that displayed an ample amount of cleavage and accentuated her enviable figure. She topped the look off with a pair of arm-length black gloves with sharp claws connected to the fingertips.

Bordeaux’s hair hung all the way down past her shoulders, stopping next to her chest area. She wore it in a wavy style, and it looked impeccable at the time.

The photo mainly predominantly focused on the top half of Bordeaux’s body. However, the shot captured her upper thigh to reveal that she was also wearing a pair of fishnet tights.

The costume was quite reminiscent of a comic book supervillain, albeit a very glamorous one. However, that’s been the wrestler’s theme this week. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she tantalized her followers with some Harley Quinn cosplay a few days ago.

In the accompanying caption, Bordeaux revealed that her claws were sharp, suggesting that she was ready to fight. Perhaps she was teasing her long-awaited comeback to the squared circle.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bordeaux has been absent from WWE television in recent times. Her partner — on television and in real life — Karrion Kross got injured at NXT Takeover: XXX, and they’ve both been out of action since then.

Bordeaux’s followers appreciated her latest upload. Over 41,000 of her admirers hit the like button, and a couple of hundred even took the time to drop her a positive comment.

“Miss you scarlet…hope all is well with you and hubster,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I miss you on my screen,” stated a second Instagrammer.

“Don’t give me the claw I’m not ready [for] your destruction,” a third Instagrammer joked.

Bordeaux plays a heel character on wrestling programming, but if the responses to her social media posts are any indication to go by, it’s clear that she’s highly regarded among the company’s fan base.

Kross is expected to recover from his injury in the near future, so it’s probably only a matter of time before Bordeaux is back on television screens.