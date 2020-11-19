Alessandra Ambrosio Matches Bikinis With Daughter While Running Along The Beach

The Victoria's Secret model and her mini-me frolicked on the sand together.

Alessandra Ambrosio proved her 12-year-old daughter Anja inherited her supermodel genes in an adorable new photo shared to Instagram. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s swimwear line, Gal Floripa, posted a shot on November 18 that showed them running along the sand together in the same pink bikinis.

The mother-daughter duo held hands as they frolicked in the sun and shallow water. Anja looked at her mom and gave her a big smile while the 39-year-old Daddy’s Home actress proudly smiled back.

Both wore the exact same top with thin strings over their shoulders and around their backs. It had frill across the top and a triangular cut-out.

Alessandra wore skimpier bottoms in the same print. They sat well below her navel to show off her flat tummy, with the same string ties over her hips that highlighted her long, lean legs.

The twosome showed off their undeniable family resemblance with their long brunette hair straight and down as their tanned skin glowed. They enjoyed some bonding time somewhere tropical, shooting in front of a large rock formation with the end of the beach in the distance and a boat out on the water behind them.

In the caption, Gal Floripa confirmed the bikinis were from the Underwater Dream Collection. They appeared to be the Shell top and Ethereal bottom in the tie-dye inspired Ametista print, which Alessandra showed off in a series of solo sultry shots posted to her own page earlier this month.

The brand tagged Alessandra’s official account on the latest photo.

The snap was a big hit with fans, attracting over 1,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“BELLÍSIMAS!! What beautifull photo..mom and baby..,” one fan commented.

“Amazing,” another wrote.

Others flooded the comments section with heart emoji.

Alessandra explained why she created matching sets for moms and daughters in a recent interview with People.

“Gal Floripa is all about embracing our femininity and celebrating bonds between women and there is nothing stronger than mother-daughter connection, so in celebration of that we decided to create a collection for mothers and daughters,” she explained.

She added that she wanted to “empower younger girls to embrace their inner beauty and cherish those special moments with their moms” while also reminding busy moms to take “a step back” and spend more time with their children.

Anja is Alessandra’s daughter with her former fiancé, businessman Jamie Mazur. The former couple ended their decade-long engagement in 2018 and are also parents to 8-year-old son Noah.