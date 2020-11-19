Martha Stewart, 79, Stuns As She Poses With First Issue Of Her Magazine For 30th Anniversary

The lifestyle guru looked half her age as she celebrated her magazine's milestone.

Martha Stewart looked half her age in a celebratory new photo posted to Instagram.

The lifestyle guru, who celebrated her 79th birthday in August, marked the 30th anniversary of her iconic magazine by posing with a copy of the very first issue.

In the post shared with the 3.4 million followers on her official social media page, Martha wore a cream-colored sweater with a silk blouse as she posed holding the December 1990 issue of Martha Stewart Living. The grandmother of two smiled as she posed in her familiar kitchen while resting her elbow on a stack of copies of her famous magazine.

Martha had her hair styled in a loose flip and she glowed with a natural look created by makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye. The photo was credited to the media mogul’s longtime friend Douglas Friedman.

In the comments section, fans couldn’t believe how young Martha looked 30 years after posing for her first magazine cover. Some commenters wrote that the media mogul looks even better now than she did three decades ago.

“Queen does not age,” one fan wrote.

“And even more beautiful and talented today!” another added.

“Wow. See fellas and Ladies too, Women get better with age. I’ll take Martha now over Martha then,” a third fan revealed.

Others asked the cookbook queen what her secret is to staying so young, with one wondering how she manages to get prettier every year.

“How do you look more beautiful now than 30 years ago???? Please share make-up/beauty tips!!!” another admirer requested.

When one commenter suggested that she used “photoshop” on the pic, her makeup artist chimed in.

“And a beautiful canvas and a great makeup artist!” Toye wrote.

Fans have long been in awe of Martha’s ageless looks. After a swimsuit photo of her went viral earlier this year, fans begged for details on her beauty routine.

Her dermatologist, New York-based Dr. Dhaval G. Bhanusali told Elle that everything “begins and starts with sun protection” for the outdoorsy star. He also revealed that in addition to religiously using a 50+ SPF sunscreen, she starts her day with a 4 a.m. sheet mask on her face.

Although she’s eyeing her 80th birthday, Martha’s healthy and active lifestyle also keeps her looking and feeling younger than some people half her age.

“Martha is a great example of someone who lives life to the fullest and really shows us all that age is just a number,” Dr. Bhanusali added. “She eats incredibly healthy… starts every morning with a green juice and she’s more active than anyone I know.”