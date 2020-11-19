Laura Amy Crams Buxom Chest Into A Skimpy Crop Top That Bares Her Cleavage

Laura Amy put on a busty show in her latest Instagram update, going braless under a skimpy crop top that flaunted her cleavage. The Aussie fitness and lingerie model showed off the hot look while going out for drinks at a bar, treating followers to an eyeful of her bombshell curves.

The super low-cut number did nothing but favors for Laura’s buxom figure, clinging to her ample chest and emphasizing her voluptuous assets. It fit tightly across the midriff, accentuating her ripped abs, and sported a handkerchief hem that draped over her tummy. Meanwhile, the sides came up above her waist, teasing a glimpse of her toned midsection. The same deep-cut design characterized the item’s upper half, resulting in a seductive look that flashed some serious sideboob.

The slinky garment featured triangular cups that extended into a set of spaghetti straps, crisscrossing over her décolletage and tying behind her neck in a long, loopy bow. The sleeveless design exposed her toned arms and shoulders, leaving the tattoo on her forearm on display. A pair of gold bangle bracelets sparkled around her wrist, further drawing the eye to her tat.

Laura added a casual vibe to the sexy look with baggy, ripped jeans, which were a light blue shade that complemented the top’s deep, chocolate-brown color. The ensemble accentuated her bronzed tan, flattering her dark hair and blond streaks. The jeans’ high-rise waistline highlighted her lean physique. Frayed, distressed details gashed along the knees, showing a bit of extra skin.

The 28-year-old spruced up the outfit with an understated pendant necklace. She further accessorized with a stylish black purse, which sported a metallic-silver chain handle that matched the lavish, stone-encrusted ring on her hand. She pulled up her long tresses into a messy hairstyle, leaving a pair of rebel tendrils to frame her face.

Snapped on a rooftop terrace, Laura posed with her hip cocked and her legs parted. She tucked one arm behind her head, fixing the camera with a sultry gaze. The model was standing next to a row of sleek bar stools, which were arranged along what looked like a balcony railing. Several potted plants were sprinkled among the modern furnishings. Colorful fairy lights hung from the ceiling and a skylight flooded the space with plenty of sunshine.

Laura added a second photo that captured her from behind. She was seated at the bar, which overlooked a dizzying view of the neighboring skyscrapers. She arched her back and glanced over her shoulder at the lens with a flirtatious stare. The backless top gave fans a peek at the letters tattooed on her spine, tying around her midriff in a coquettish knot.

In her caption, the brunette bombshell tagged Missy Empire as the maker of the revealing outfit. She added a cocktail emoji that hinted at her plans for the evening, penning a short message that suggested she was planning on taking full advantage of the “warmer nights” of the Australian spring.

Her Instagram followers appeared to be loving the outfit, taking to the comments section to praise Laura’s fashion style.

“Gorgeous,” wrote fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse, leaving a dark heart emoji.

“You’re amazing,” chimed in Tahlia Skaines.

“Wow, as usual So BEAUTIFUL&SEXY!! What a sexy True blue AUSSIE LADY!” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“Can’t deal with u,” said a fourth fan, ending with a string of heart-eyes emoji.