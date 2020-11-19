‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Seahorse Mimics Britney Spears’ Voice, Fans Have Figured Out Who They Are

On Wednesday night, another episode of The Masked Singer aired on Fox. One contestant that has been slaying the competition is Seahorse, who continues to have everyone talking.

For their latest appearance, Seahorse sang Britney Spears’ iconic “…Baby One More Time.” They started off their performance by mimicking Spears’ signature vocals and sounded exactly like the star. Toward the end, Seahorse put their own spin on the track and showed off their range.

Since their debut performance, Seahorse has made it known that they are an incredible vocalist with a lot of experience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they appear to be female who must entertain for a living.

After singing Rihanna’s hugely popular single “Only Girl (In the World),” the panel — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — instantly believed Seahorse is an established songstress in the music industry.

Their first guesses were Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld, and “Baby I’m Jealous” hitmaker Bebe Rexha.

For their first clue package, Seahorse was seen wearing a cowboy hat and boots throughout. They were seen sipping on tea while sitting by a campfire with a frog, two dogs, and a dove. A hog with warts was also shown, hinting at a Harry Potter reference.

This week, Seahorse was holding an acoustic guitar at the beginning of their clue package. A priest in a Catholic church spoke throughout the clip while festive decorations and Nashville chicken and pickles were displayed.

The Astronaut costume, who was revealed to be Hunter Hayes last season, came out to help the panelists, revealing that Seahorse was never in a girl group.

The panel continued to guess famous singers from recent times.

McCarthy went with Kesha while guest panelist Cheryl Hines said Kelly Picker.

Jeong guessed Sia, who is known for covering her face when singing.

However, viewers think differently and are pretty confident that Seahorse is two-time Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly.

“The seahorse on #MaskedSinger is Tori Kelly. I know that voice from anywhere,” one user tweeted.

“I am 100% sure that seahorse is @torikelly since her and @HunterHayes were participants in America’s Most Talented Kids and well also that voice #TheMaskedSinger,” another person shared on Twitter.

“The seahorse is @torikelly and nobody will change my mind,” remarked a third account in a tweet.

The 27-year-old has performed with Kermit, which links to the frog in the first package. She has a song titled “City Dove” and a pet poodle, which relates to the other animals all sitting at the campfire. Kelly is also a massive fan of Harry Potter.

The entertainer has released a gospel album and most recently, a Christmas-themed record, A Tori Kelly Christmas. She can play the guitar and appeared on America’s Most Talented Kid with Hayes, per Sounds Like Nashville.

Seahorse currently remains in the competition, meaning viewers will have to continue watching to find out if Kelly is performing underneath the costume.