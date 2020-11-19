Demi Lovato Debuts Stunning Hair Transformation In Dramatic Photo Series

Demi rocked a monochromatic look to show off her new 'do.

Demi Lovato has had quite a busy week. After hosting the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 15, the star spent some time in the salon chair, where she underwent a dramatic hair transformation. She took to her Instagram account on Wednesday night to debut the eye-popping new ‘do in a fierce series of photos that have quickly captivated the attention of her 93.3 million followers.

The 28-year-old thrilled her followers with a total of three images from the sizzling photo op in which she showed off her edgy new pixie cut — a significant change from the waist-length locks she sported just days before on the PCA stage. Her hair was longer on the top and flipped over to one side of her head in a voluminous manner, showing off the undercut shaved on the side of her head that gave the look an edgy vibe.

Her blond color was still intact from the weekend, though the roots of her tresses remained in the singer’s signature dark brown to add some depth to the style. In the caption, she credited the cut and color to Master Stylist Amber Maynard Bolt, and shouted out stylist Paul Norton for the coif she rocked for the shoot.

Demi posed in a chic black chair in the first image of the set, hanging one hand in between her legs while caressing her chin with the other in a sensual manner.

She stood up for the remaining two photographs, first in profile to the camera as a bright light from outside of the frame illuminated her figure, casting a shadow on the wall behind her to give the shot some extra edge. In the final snap, she angled her body toward the camera and placed both hands around her face while gazing off into the distance with pursed lips and a smoldering stare.

As for her look in the shots, Demi rocked a sleek, all-black ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. She rocked a sheer blouse with a leather turtle neckline and long, see-through sleeves that offered a peek at her toned arms underneath.

A sleeveless leather dress was layered on top of it, cinching tightly around her midsection to highlight her trim waist and toned tummy. It hit just below her knees, offering a peek at her bronzed legs as she worked the camera. It also had a wide collar that was popped up around her neck, adding another daring element to the chick outfit. she popped up around her neck to give

Fans and friends of the “Heart Attack” songstress went wild for her stunning transformation, flooding the comments section with more than 21,000 notes of praise.

“Yes boo yes,” wrote model and actress Ruby Rose.

“Literally can pull off any hair color and cut,” remarked another fan.

“Omfg!!!!! U just nailed ittt,” a third follower declared.

“ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up nearly 900,000 likes after just two hours of going live.