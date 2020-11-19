Miley Cyrus Rocks Bloody Crop Top & Black Bra To Promote New Single

Miley Cyrus shared an unusual photo with her 116 million adoring Instagram followers on Wednesday. The singer raised eyebrows as she posed with blood running down her face and throat.

Miley — who was promoting her brand new single with Dua Lipa in the post — showed plenty of skin as she rocked a white crop top. The sleeveless shirt showed off her muscular arms and shoulders.

The crop top fit snugly around Miley’s neck and was soaked in blood that dripped down from her chin. The garment was so skimpy that it barely covered her chest and revealed her bra in the process. The lingerie boasted a low-cut lace neckline that teased a bit of cleavage.

The bloody black bra may have been the focal point of the shot, but Miley also added some bling by wearing dangling earrings and multiple thick chains around her neck.

In the snap, Miley stood with her weight shifted to the side. She tilted her head upward and rested her arms at her sides while she flashed a smoldering stare.

In the background of the shot, a gray wall could be seen. The surface had graffiti in various colors, including white, black, yellow, blue, and green.

She wore her mid-length blond hair in a messy style. The locks were tousled and she appeared to have worn product to keep them in place. The strands grazed her neck, and her bangs fell across her forehead.

Miley’s followers went wild for the post by clicking the like button more than 563,000 times within the first six hours after it was shared on her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 4,000 remarks about the pic during that time.

“U are a legend babe,” one follower stated.

“This will be epic omg,” another wrote.

“Can’t wait to watch the video,” a third user declared.

“This is amazing. I can’t wait to see what you and Dua Lipa have cooked up this time around. You’re my favorite of all time. Just awesome,” a fourth user gushed.

Miley never seems shy about flaunting her fit figure and her unique fashion sense online. She often sports low-cut tops, tight dresses, and formfitting pants in her pics.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Miley recently rocked a sheer purple pantsuit with black pointed-toe heels as she sat on a colorful chair. That post was also a huge hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 772,000 likes and over 5,300 comments.