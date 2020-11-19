Bobby Brown Family: Singer And His Seven Children Have Been Met With Tragedy

Bobby Brown’s family has been met with tragedy, with the singer now having lost two of his seven children to sudden and shocking deaths.

The Inquisitr reported that the New Edition singer’s son, Bobby Brown Jr., was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday at the age of 28. While the cause of death remains unclear, the report noted that police did not suspect foul play.

Bobby Brown Had Seven Kids From Four Relationships

Maury Phillips / Getty Images

As Hello reported, the 51-year-old has seven children from four different relationships. His oldest child, Landon, was born to mother Melika Williams in 1986. Brown then went on to have two kids with Kim Ward — daughter La’Princia and son Bobby Jr. The singer then had a famous relationship with Whitney Houston, with the couple having daughter Bobbi Kristina together. After their split, he went on to have three kids with Alicia Etheredge — a son, Cassius, born in 2009, and daughters Bodhi and Hendrix, born in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Just after the youngest of the group arrived, the proud dad took to Instagram to announce the newest arrival for himself and Etheredge.

“Just had a baby girl, 10 pounds,” he captioned the photo, which showed him beaming following the birth of Hendrix.

Brown Lost A Former Wife, Two Children To Sudden Deaths

Lisa Rose / Getty Images

As ABC News noted, Brown has dealt with multiple tragedies in recent years. In 2012, Houston died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub, with her death being ruled an accidental drowning.

The daughter they shared together would die a little more than three years later, with the report noting that the circumstances of her passing were eerily similar to her mother. Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub filled with water, with a mix of drugs and alcohol in her system. She would spend months in a coma, with her father and others staying close by her side. She was never able to recover, and close to four months later, she passed away.

Her father and other family members believe the 22-year-old’s relationship with Nick Gordon — who himself died earlier this year from a heroin overdose — was a major contributing factor.

“Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time,” he said in a statement, via Hello. “My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable. We thank everyone for the prayers for Krissy and our family as we mourn my baby girl.”

Brown said he was with Bobbi Kristina when she took her final breaths. In those moments, he told her to go join her mother.

“Hardest thing I had to do in my life was tell my daughter to let go… I don’t wish that on my worst enemy or any enemy,” he said, via ABC News. “That is the worst pain in the world.”

Details regarding the passing of Bobby Brown Jr. remain scant at the time of writing, and the 28-year-old’s father has yet to release a statement on the matter.