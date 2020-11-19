Bobby Brown Jr. Dead, Singer’s Son With Kim Ward Dies At Age 28

Bobby Brown Jr. has died. The artist’s son passed away at age 28, according to TMZ.

“A source close to the family tells TMZ Bobby Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in the L.A. area. Police are still at the house, and our sources tell us, at this point, they do not believe there was foul play involved,” TMZ reported.

Brown is survived by his parents, Kim Ward and Bobby Brown. He also had seven half-siblings, including Bobbi Kristina Brown, who tragically passed away in 2015 at the age of 22. As reported by The Inquisitr, Bobbi Kristina was found “unconscious in a bathtub” in January of that year and died while in hospice care six months later. It was later discovered that her death was caused “by water immersion and drug toxicity.”

People magazine reported that Bobby’s eldest brother, Landon, shared the news of his passing on Instagram. He had uploaded a black-and-white photo of the 28-year-old that showed him pressing his palms together as if he were praying.

“I love you forever King,” read the caption of the post.

Landon’s followers flocked to the comments section to give him an outpouring of support.

“Wow! This is so sad sorry for the loss of your brother,” wrote one commenter, along with two crying face emoji.

“Sending prayers and condolences to you and your family,” said another social media user, adding a string of prayer hands and heart emoji to the end of the comment.

Bobby Brown Jr. Was Following In His Father’s Footsteps

Like his father and his late ex stepmother, Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown Jr. was musically inclined. Earlier this year, he released the song “Heart on Ice” featuring Young Opb and Ben Jayne. He also teased a clip from an upcoming music video for his song “Say Something” in an Instagram post uploaded on September 23.

“‘Say Something’ dropping soon! For now enjoy this teaser. Love y’all,” wrote Bobby in the caption, followed by a Saturn, bat, and black heart emoji.

His other singles that are available to listen to on Spotify include, “Twisted,” “Selfish,” and “Blowing Loud.”

He Expressed Anger On Twitter Following His Half Sister’s Death

In July 2015, Billboard reported that Bobby Brown Jr. had taken to Twitter to express his anger following Bobbi Kristina’s death. In a series of impassioned Tweets, he noted that he was upset he had gained a significant Twitter following due to her passing.

“People really don’t [sic] give a f*** about you unless your relevant, and they don’t love you till your famous or gone. I don’t want these follows,” read one of the tweets.