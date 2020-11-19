Britney Spears Flaunts Incredible Curves In Unbuttoned White Shirt

The singer shared a series of stunning snaps on Instagram.

On Wednesday, November 18, Britney Spears, 38, uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 26.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The first image consisted of a close-up shot. The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer posed outside on a sunny day. A small stone wall and numerous trees can be seen in the background. Britney focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

She opted to wear a white collared button-up shirt. She accessorized the look with a pearl choker necklace and a pair of earrings. The blond beauty wore her hair down in slightly tousled waves with her curtain bangs framing her gorgeous face.

The following two slides were nearly identical save for the fact the lighting had been edited.

In the fourth shot, she touched her hair and continued to look directly at the camera. The final snap seems to be an uncropped version of the fourth picture. Fans were able to see that her shirt had been unbuttoned, which put her incredible curves on display.

In the caption of the post, Britney made reference to the fact that she was adjusting her hairstyle in the final two slides due to the fact that her “barrette broke.”

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 44,000 likes. Quite a few of Britney’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the singer, others were more vocal in their praise.

“[A]lways so gorgeous we love you,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of pleading face, pink heart, and sparkle emoji to the end of the comment.

“OMG A BEAUTY QUEEEEEEENNN,” added a different devotee.

Many commenters, however, also expressed worry for the mother-of-two, which is a common occurrence in the comments sections of Britney’s posts.

“Ummmm… I guess I’ll be the one to say it, I have concerns Britney!” said one follower.

“Are you OK. Are you staying safe,” asked another Instagram user, along with numerous red heart, tongue, and fire emoji.

Britney is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a pair of barely-there shorts while posing on a plane. That post has been liked over 1 million times since it was shared.