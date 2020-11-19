Lauren Dascalo Poses Seductively In Black Bikini & Jacket

Lauren Dascalo returned to Instagram this week to wow her over 1 million followers by posing seductively in a racy little ensemble.

The YouTube star looked hotter than ever as she flaunted her gym-honed curves in a black bikini and denim jacket. The skimpy top featured spaghetti thin straps that fit over her shoulders and showed off her toned arms. The garment also boasted a deep neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bottoms were pulled up high over her rounded hips while accentuating her curved booty and muscular thighs in the process. However, her flat tummy and sculpted abs stole the show in the snaps.

In the first photo, Lauren sat on her knees in the grass. She placed one hand behind her for balance. Her other hand was raised to rest on her head. Her back was arched and her head was tilted upward with her eyes closed.

The second pic was similar, but was shot from a different angle. She ran her fingers through hair and wore a sultry expression on her face as she soaked up the sun as her jacket fell off of her shoulder.

In the background of the photo, some green foliage could be seen. Lauren also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California. In the caption, she spoke about glowing on the inside and the outside.

Her long, blond hair was pushed off of her forehead. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back.

Lauren’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 19,000 times within the first 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 520 messages in the comments section during that time.

“Those abs,” one follower wrote.

“Shine bright like a [diamond emoji],” remarked another.

“It’s the body for me lol,” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re spectacular, such a babe,” a fourth person commented.

Lauren is one of the most beautiful women on social media, and her fans seem to have no problem telling her so in the comments of her posts. They often gush over her racy poses and stunning good looks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she went for a bronzed and “oiled-up” look when she rocked a tan and black monokini while the sun illuminated her skin. To date, that post has raked in more than 29,000 likes and over 800 comments.